Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 617,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BZH shares. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

