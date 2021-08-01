bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of bebe stores stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

