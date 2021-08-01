Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

