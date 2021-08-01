Belmont Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

