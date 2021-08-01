Belmont Capital LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. 6,454,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,808,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

