BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the June 30th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. BGSF has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in BGSF by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth $7,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BGSF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

