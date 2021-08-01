BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 233,473 shares trading hands.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.09.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.