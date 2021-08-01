Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.41. Bioventus shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 2,025 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $885.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $13,402,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $10,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

