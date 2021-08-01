BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

