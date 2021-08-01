Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Achieves $65,568.04

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $65,568.04 and $83.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001603 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

