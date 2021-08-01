Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0065

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $84,228.90 and approximately $130.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

