BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.74 million and $12,247.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

