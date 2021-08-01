BitCore (BTX) Price Up 9.1% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. BitCore has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $782,464.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,664.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.64 or 0.06162593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.73 or 0.01326615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00352594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00126117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.20 or 0.00581311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00345804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00274449 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

