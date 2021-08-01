BitGreen (BITG) Trading 40% Higher This Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $2,402.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00032734 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00209660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005897 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.