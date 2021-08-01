BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

BJ opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.