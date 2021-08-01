BlackHat Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003349 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $285,317.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00044068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00103692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00134739 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,318.21 or 1.00048588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.00817620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

