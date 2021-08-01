Blocknet Hits One Day Volume of $3,115.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $3,115.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040012 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00018595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009546 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,912,401 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.