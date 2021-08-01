BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.26 ($68.55).

BNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday.

BNP stock traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during trading on Friday, hitting €51.45 ($60.53). 4,458,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

