BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BNPQY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

