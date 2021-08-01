Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.16.

Several research analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,334. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

