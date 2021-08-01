BonusCloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $15,236.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00783182 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039655 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

