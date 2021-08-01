Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.18.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.98. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$32.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.7207419 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

