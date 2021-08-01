Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSX. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

