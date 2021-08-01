Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.10 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

