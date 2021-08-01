Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 668.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $96.65 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

