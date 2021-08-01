Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

