BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

