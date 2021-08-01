Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

