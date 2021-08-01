Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.76. AGCO posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

NYSE AGCO traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $132.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,005. AGCO has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

