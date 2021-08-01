Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post sales of $469.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.50 million to $475.00 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $393.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

IBP opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $4,667,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,223,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

