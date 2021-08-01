Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $385.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

