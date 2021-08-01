Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce sales of $1.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,401,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 179,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

