Brokerages Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.76. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,398,183 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.