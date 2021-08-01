Brokerages Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post sales of $268.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

BXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 790,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

