Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Gaia posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

GAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Gaia by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gaia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $228.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.