Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

LX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

