Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 48.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.