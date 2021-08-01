Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.30. 243,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

