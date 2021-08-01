Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 82,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,312. The firm has a market cap of $539.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.