Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.