Brokerages Expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.31. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

WDFC stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

