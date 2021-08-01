Brokerages Set Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target at $11.20

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

