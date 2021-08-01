Brokerages Set Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target at $11.20

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

