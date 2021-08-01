Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $49.86

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $8,237,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $46.90 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

