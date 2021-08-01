Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 380

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

LON:CRST traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 414.80 ($5.42). 321,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,236. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,300.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

