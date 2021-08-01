Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $48.86

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 446,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.