Brokerages Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 143,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

