Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $21.33

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. 188,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,390. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

