Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Price Target at $34.36

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

PING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 480,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

