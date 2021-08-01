Brokers Issue Forecasts for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on L. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.56.

Shares of L stock opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

