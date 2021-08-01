Brokers Set Expectations for Chubb Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $168.74 on Friday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

